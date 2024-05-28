Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 386,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

