Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

