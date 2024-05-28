Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,197 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

