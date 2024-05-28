Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHT opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.87%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.