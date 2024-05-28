Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,580 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,610,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,165,000 after acquiring an additional 353,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

