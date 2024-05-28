Quest Partners LLC Invests $151,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.
NU Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Li Auto Blows a Tire on EPS Miss and Lowered Guidance. Buy Opp?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- LifeMD Can Surge on Its GLP-1 Offerings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.