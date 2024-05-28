Quest Partners LLC Invests $172,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHL stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Articles

