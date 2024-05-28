Quest Partners LLC Invests $184,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

AMRK opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $868.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

