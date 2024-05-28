Quest Partners LLC Invests $191,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 884,702 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE INVH opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

