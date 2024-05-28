Quest Partners LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Assurant Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

