Quest Partners LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.6 %

PACB stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

