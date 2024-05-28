Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.28 per share, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

