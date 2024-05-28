Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.