Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WASH opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.