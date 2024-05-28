Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 849.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $422.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.