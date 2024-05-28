Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $349.74 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

