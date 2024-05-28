Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ATI by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ATI by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

