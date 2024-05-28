Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
