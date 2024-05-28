Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $446.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

