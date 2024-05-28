Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,691 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

