Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 785 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $383,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,225.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 296,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average of $229.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.