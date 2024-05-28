Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,837 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,576 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

