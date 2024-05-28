Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,101,000 after buying an additional 76,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.28 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

