Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

5/14/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.85 to $3.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.85. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Spirit Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

