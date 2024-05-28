Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2024 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 382,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,805. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

