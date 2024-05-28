Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $22,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $303.80 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,803,750. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.