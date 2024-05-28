Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Relx by 26.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 12.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

