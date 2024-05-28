Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emeren Group Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a report released on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOL. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Emeren Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

