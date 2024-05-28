Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $173.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $61,022,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 193.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $1,520,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

