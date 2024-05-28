Reviewing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.66 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -25.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp $144.48 million 1.73 $19.90 million $0.83 18.43

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LINKBANCORP and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56% Bank of Marin Bancorp 9.28% 4.09% 0.45%

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.