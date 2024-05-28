Reviewing WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 WPP 1 4 0 0 1.80

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.36%. WPP has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $96.25 million 4.85 -$7.00 million ($0.21) -70.66 WPP $18.46 billion 0.61 $137.33 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -6.56% -1.08% -0.85% WPP N/A N/A N/A

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

