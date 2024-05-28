Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 13th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.62.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.