RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head to Head Analysis

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Priority Technology and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.77%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 0.57% -3.11% 0.28% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Priority Technology and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $755.61 million 0.47 -$1.31 million ($0.58) -7.69 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.31, suggesting that its share price is 731% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.