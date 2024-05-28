Rubrik, Inc.’s (NYSE:RBRK) Quiet Period Set To End on June 4th

Rubrik’s (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 4th. Rubrik had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $752,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 2.4 %

Rubrik Company Profile

RBRK opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.