SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.