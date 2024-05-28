SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EPC opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.