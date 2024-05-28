SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 72,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

