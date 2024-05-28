SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.