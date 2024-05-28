SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,623 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after acquiring an additional 604,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

