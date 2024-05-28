SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $432,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

