SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.