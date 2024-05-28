SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $351.47 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

