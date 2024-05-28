SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,574,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

