SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.