SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

