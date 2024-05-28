SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,982 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

