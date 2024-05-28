SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

