Savers Value Village (SVV) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Savers Value Village to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 4.17% 12.18% 1.80% Savers Value Village Competitors -20.90% -55.91% -6.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion $53.12 million 31.46 Savers Value Village Competitors $1.86 billion $28.80 million 11.57

Analyst Ratings

Savers Value Village’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Savers Value Village and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Savers Value Village Competitors 120 550 472 6 2.32

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 94.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Savers Value Village shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

