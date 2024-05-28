Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SES

Insiders Place Their Bets

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 816,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,285,153 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SES stock opened at C$11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.