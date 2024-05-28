Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Holdings Trimmed by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.66% of Semler Scientific worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter.

SMLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

